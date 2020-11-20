 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Celebrates 40th Anniversary This Weekend
0 comments
top story

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Celebrates 40th Anniversary This Weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend in recognition of accomplishments over the past four decades.

After the resort’s most recent renovation, Caesars Entertainment committed to investing $400 million into improvements at its resorts in Atlantic City — Caesars, Tropicana, and Harrah’s Resort — in the next three years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Callender, regional president of Caesars Entertainment Inc., said, "2020 has presented us with challenges unlike anything we have endured before over the past four decades. I am extremely grateful and proud of the team at Harrah’s, Tropicana and Caesars, who continue to deliver first-class service to our guests, while putting health and safety at the forefront of the experience."

Harrah’s has sought to strengthen South Jersey by supporting organizations in the community, making efforts to be environmentally friendly through the Code Green Initiative, and donating food to charitable organizations and local food banks.

This weekend, Harrah’s Resort, as well as the Caesars Entertainment destinations in Atlantic City, are planning to celebrate the handout of the one millionth mask to team members and customers. This is a testament to the company’s dedication to the safety of their employees and guests, the company said in a news release.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News