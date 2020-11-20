Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Celebrates 40th Anniversary This Weekend

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend in recognition of accomplishments over the past four decades.

After the resort’s most recent renovation, Caesars Entertainment committed to investing $400 million into improvements at its resorts in Atlantic City — Caesars, Tropicana, and Harrah’s Resort — in the next three years.

Steve Callender, regional president of Caesars Entertainment Inc., said, "2020 has presented us with challenges unlike anything we have endured before over the past four decades. I am extremely grateful and proud of the team at Harrah’s, Tropicana and Caesars, who continue to deliver first-class service to our guests, while putting health and safety at the forefront of the experience."

Harrah’s has sought to strengthen South Jersey by supporting organizations in the community, making efforts to be environmentally friendly through the Code Green Initiative, and donating food to charitable organizations and local food banks.

This weekend, Harrah’s Resort, as well as the Caesars Entertainment destinations in Atlantic City, are planning to celebrate the handout of the one millionth mask to team members and customers. This is a testament to the company’s dedication to the safety of their employees and guests, the company said in a news release.