Harrah's reopening poker tables after Christmas

ATLANTIC CITY — Poker players will be able to put down a live bet before ringing in the new year at more than one casino.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City will reopen its World Series of Poker-branded room on Dec. 26, according to a Caesars Entertainment Inc. spokesperson. Harrah's is just the second Atlantic City casino to bring back live poker following the industrywide shutdown earlier this year.

"Harrah’s Resort is thrilled to re-open our World Series of Poker room just in time for the new year, which will serve as the destination for poker in Atlantic City at our Caesars Entertainment resorts," said Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's and Caesars Atlantic City. "We’ve spent the last several months ensuring we had enhanced health and safety measures in place, so both our players and team members can feel confident when they play at Harrah’s, while allowing us to take an important step forward in responsibly returning more of our table games product to the market."

The poker room at Harrah's will open daily at noon and close at 4 a.m.

Seating will be limited to eight per table to encourage social distancing and polycarbonate dividers will separate players.

Masks must be worn by anyone inside an Atlantic City casino.

