Harrah's chef gives back to Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club

ATLANTIC CITY — When Larry Smith, executive sous chef at Harrah’s Atlantic City, moved from the West Coast to the suburbs of Philadelphia as a young teenager, he found joy in his local Boys & Girls Club.
“Coming up as a club kid, lot of those moments I had, the projects I did, the friends I made, those lasted for my whole life,” Smith said about his experience at the Boys & Girls Club in Landsdale, Pennsylvania.
As a way to spread this joy to kids of Atlantic City, Smith gave a hands-on cooking lesson at the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue on a recent weekday.
“I like doing this kind of stuff,” Smith said. “It went really well and the kids enjoyed it. It’s good to give back to the kids because it’s an influential age. They will remember this time.”
A handful of kids gathered in the center’s kitchen with Smith and the club’s Executive Chef Pam Green to prepare New York strip steak and udon noodles with tikka masala.
The kids did everything from chopping the vegetables to seasoning the steak while learning tips and tricks from Smith and Green along the way.
Tiffani B., 16, is an aspiring chef who participates in the club’s hospitality career program.
“Some of the things we’re doing today like chopping onions, I already know how to do because I’ve had some knife skills class, but I’ve never made udon before,” Tiffani said. “So it’s really exciting. This is a big reason why I wanted to participate in the program in the first place, to be able to learn how to cook all different kinds of food.”
Smith said teaching young people to cook is important because it’s a skill that can take them anywhere.
“Cooking, although it can be a difficult industry, it is a journeyman’s job, no matter where you go you take it with you,” Smith said. “And it’s one of the few professions that requires you to use all five senses. It’s very stimulating, and I think it’s a good profession for them (the kids) to learn about.”
The teen center provides Atlantic City youth, ages 13 to 18, with hands-on learning experiences in hospitality, technology and health complete with a teaching kitchen, simulation rooms and a fabrication lab.
The center also offers academic enrichment in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), high school tutoring, SAT prep and college access, in addition to community workforce development opportunities.
“This programming helps reinforce career exploration with our children,” said Stephanie Koch, chief executive officer of the club. “This helps them meet with local employers, learn about what their own career pathway may look like. So today this can help them say, ‘OK, this is what I can do in a kitchen,’ or ‘This is what I like to do in the kitchen.’”
Koch emphasized the importance the center places on collaborating with local businesses and casinos, such as Caesars Entertainment.
“From a community impact perspective, this really shows the purpose of our relationship (with Caesars),” Koch said. “Through this partnership, we work to not only feed our community but also educate our community. We’re really thankful for this relationship.”
Noel Stevenson, spokesperson for Caesars Atlantic City, said Smith exemplifies the purpose of the partnership between the two organizations.
“Chef Larry is not only a tremendous success story as a former club kid himself, but he’s also a great example of what Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts and its team members have strived to do for our community,” Stevenson said in an email. “Lending a helping hand during times of need and offer boots on the ground support through volunteerism to organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.”
