Harrah's chef gives back to Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club

ATLANTIC CITY — When Larry Smith, executive sous chef at Harrah’s Atlantic City, moved from the West Coast to the suburbs of Philadelphia as a young teenager, he found joy in his local Boys & Girls Club.

“Coming up as a club kid, lot of those moments I had, the projects I did, the friends I made, those lasted for my whole life,” Smith said about his experience at the Boys & Girls Club in Landsdale, Pennsylvania.

As a way to spread this joy to kids of Atlantic City, Smith gave a hands-on cooking lesson at the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue on a recent weekday.

“I like doing this kind of stuff,” Smith said. “It went really well and the kids enjoyed it. It’s good to give back to the kids because it’s an influential age. They will remember this time.”

A handful of kids gathered in the center’s kitchen with Smith and the club’s Executive Chef Pam Green to prepare New York strip steak and udon noodles with tikka masala.

The kids did everything from chopping the vegetables to seasoning the steak while learning tips and tricks from Smith and Green along the way.

Tiffani B., 16, is an aspiring chef who participates in the club’s hospitality career program.