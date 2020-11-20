Harrah's celebrates 40th anniversary this weekend

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City opens its lavish new pool and spa complex in 2007 as part of a $550 million expansion project. The pool is under a soaring 90-foot-high glass dome and includes $1 million in tropical trees and plants.
ATLANTIC CITY — Harrah’s Resort is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.
After the resort’s most recent renovation, parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc. committed to investing $400 million into additional improvements at its resorts in Atlantic City — Caesars, Tropicana and Harrah’s — in the next three years.
"2020 has presented us with challenges unlike anything we have endured before over the past four decades," said Steve Callender, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. "I am extremely grateful and proud of the team at Harrah’s, Tropicana and Caesars, who continue to deliver first-class service to our guests, while putting health and safety at the forefront of the experience."
According to a news release, Harrah’s has sought to strengthen South Jersey by supporting organizations in the community, making efforts to be environmentally friendly and donating food to charitable organizations and local food banks.
This weekend, Harrah’s and other Caesars Entertainment destinations in Atlantic City are planning to celebrate the handout of the 1 millionth mask to employees and customers.
