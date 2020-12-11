Harrah's, Caesars donate to Atlantic County Toys for Tots

ATLANTIC CITY — Thirteen years ago, casino host Jen Elberson asked her guests to bring a small toy to a birthday party at Casa Di Napoli inside Showboat.

She donated the gifts to the local Toys for Tots campaign, which provides thousands of children with holiday cheer each year.

The modest request in 2007 morphed into an annual tradition for Elberson and her colleagues at Caesars Entertainment Inc. On Friday, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Caesars donated more than 500 toys to the campaign and an additional $5,000 to ensure every child who needs a gift will get one.

“This year was especially difficult because of so many people being in trouble,” Elberson said. “So the fact that we were able to get this many toys and the company donated this money for them is just phenomenal.”

Joseph Ballentine, Atlantic County coordinator for Toys for Tots, said Elberson and Steve Hann, a marketing executive with Caesars, have been staunch supporters of the program.

“It’s very heartwarming,” Ballentine said. “Every child deserves a little Christmas, and that’s how we look at it.”

Ballentine said most years, 1,200 to 1,300 children are signed up to receive toys. This year, that number is at 1,700.