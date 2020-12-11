Harrah's, Caesars donate to Atlantic County Toys for Tots

ATLANTIC CITY — Thirteen years ago, casino host Jen Elberson asked her guests to bring a small toy to a birthday party at Casa Di Napoli inside Showboat.
She donated the gifts to the local Toys for Tots campaign, which provides thousands of children with holiday cheer each year.
The modest request in 2007 morphed into an annual tradition for Elberson and her colleagues at Caesars Entertainment Inc. On Friday, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Caesars donated more than 500 toys to the campaign and an additional $5,000 to ensure every child who needs a gift will get one.
“This year was especially difficult because of so many people being in trouble,” Elberson said. “So the fact that we were able to get this many toys and the company donated this money for them is just phenomenal.”
Joseph Ballentine, Atlantic County coordinator for Toys for Tots, said Elberson and Steve Hann, a marketing executive with Caesars, have been staunch supporters of the program.
“It’s very heartwarming,” Ballentine said. “Every child deserves a little Christmas, and that’s how we look at it.”
Ballentine said most years, 1,200 to 1,300 children are signed up to receive toys. This year, that number is at 1,700.
Every child receives no less than two toys, plus a game, coloring books, reading materials or sports equipment, depending on their age, he said.
“They walk out with a nice bag of stuff,” Ballentine said, the holiday joy gleaming in his eyes as he spoke. “We give them a Christmas.”
Ballentine, senior coordinator William McCrudden, southern Ocean County coordinator Doug Rattazzi and Marine Corps League Detachment 194 have been committed to ensuring local families are not forgotten.
“I think it’s unbelievably impressive and humbling that at this time, when the world has changed around us and there’s so many negative things going on, that people can still get together and care and share for the holiday season,” said Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s and Caesars Atlantic City.
Toys for Tots Harrahs
