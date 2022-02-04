Hard Rock women donate $5,000 to AtlantiCare Foundation

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's Women in Leadership group on Friday announced a $5,000 donation to the AtlantiCare Foundation for a new ultrasound room in AtlantiCare's upcoming Medical Arts Pavilion.
The women's group worked with employees to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, Hard Rock said in a news release.
“Hard Rock Atlantic City Women in Leadership was founded on the principle of women supporting women. Knowing that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, we are proud to support this important program for the women of our community,” said Diane Dixon, founding committee member of Hard Rock Atlantic City Women in Leadership and vice president of purchasing and retail operations for the casino.
AtlantiCare broke ground last March on a new, $38 million Medical Arts Pavilion on Ohio Avenue, across the street from the hospital. The new center will house an expanded maternal and fetal health care program, an urgent care center, dialysis unit, and teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents. The facility is expected to open later this year.
