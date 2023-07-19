Hard Rock team wins dragon boat race: The team from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City rocked everything but the boat Sunday at this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, an annual fundraising event for Gilda’s Club of South Jersey. The Hard Rock team, “Rock N Rowers,” won its dragon boat race and captured the Casino Cup at the event on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. The Hard Rock team also raised the most money, $13,000, in support of Gilda’s Club.

Golf fundraiser yields $120,000 for CASA: Community and business leaders came out in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic, Cape May, and Camden Counties on June 12 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and Linwood Country Club for the organization’s annual Go Blue for CASA Golf Tournament and Party. Nearly 150 golfers filled the two courses simultaneously to support foster youth, while the evening event welcomed over 200 supporters. The golf tournament and evening party raised over $120,000 to help recruit, train and coach community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties. For more information, visit casaacc.org.

Guse named Shore Employee of Month: Oncology pharmacist Tim Guse, of Marlton, was named Shore Medical Center’s July 2023 Employee of the Month. Guse has been with Shore for 11 years. As the oncology pharmacist at Shore Cancer Center, he compounds and dispenses chemotherapy and other cancer-related medications. Matt Piskun, director of pharmacy, oncology and infusion services for Shore, says Guse recently took on a leadership role during Shore Cancer Center’s electronic medical record overhaul.

Art show winners announced: The Ocean City Fine Arts League on Saturday announced the winners of its July and August "Summertime: Iconic Ocean City" art show and exhibition. First place was Linda Crane of Cape May Court House for "OC Beach Patrol," pastel. Second place was Betty Tocci of Petersburg for "Can You See What I See," mixed media. Third place was Andy Zmidzinski for "Hurricane Larry," photo. Honorable mentions went to Michael Zambelli of Ventnor for "Kohr Brothers," acrylic, and Rita Michalenko of Mays Landing for "Under the Boardwalk," watercolor.

Pure Green opens in OC: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony July 6 for Pure Green Juice & Smoothies at 801 E. Ninth St. Pure Green is a juice bar offering smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, and cold-pressed juices and shots. Its mission is to build healthier communities by connecting people with superfoods.

West Cape May announces fundraiser: The West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fundraiser in Backyard Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. There will be a fish fry, live music and vendors. The fundraiser will benefit the fire company and the West Cape May Community Christmas Parade.

Cape May church holds prayer service: Cape May Point Union Chapel will hold healing prayer services Thursday evenings beginning 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The service will include a message from Pastor Don Theobald, a period of silent prayer and a time for praying for healing.

Buddy Love BBQ opens in OC: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 29 welcoming Buddy Love's BBQ to 728 Boardwalk. Buddy Love's is a barbecue restaurant with a mission to provide customers with meals that "feed the soul."

Soulberri Coffee and Smoothies opens in OC: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 23 for the opening of Soulberri Coffee and Smoothies at 338 Ocean Ave. Soulberri Coffee and Smoothies offers homemade acai bowls, smoothies and locally roasted coffee drinks.

Sea Isle City Beach Patrol hosts junior lifeguard program: The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will host its junior lifeguard program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from July 20 through Aug. 8 on the beach at 44th Street. The program is for participants ages 14 to 17. Participants will be introduced to basic lifesaving skills and rescue techniques. Enrollment costs $25 per person and is limited to the first 40 applicants. For more information, call 609-263-3655 or visit sicbp.com.