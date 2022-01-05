 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock planning tributes for Black History Month
Hard Rock planning tributes for Black History Month

ATLANTIC CITY - With Black History Month only weeks away, Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City is planning to help visitors to the resort celebrate.

Hard Rock will host several performances and exhibits paying tribute to Black artists next Monday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Wednesday.

Grammy award-winning African African Kirk will perform at the Etess Arena Feb. 26, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39 and will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Visitors can also see "Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home and This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church exhibits," a free pop-up operating from Feb. 17-20 in front of Etess Arena. Those visiting will explore videos, photos and personal memorabilia that pay homage to the first African American professional baseball player and also to the rich history of regional black houses of worship.

There will also be performances paying tribute to many Black artists, including Beyonce, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

