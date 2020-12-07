 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hard Rock on the hook for $1 million annually until 2032
0 comments
featured

Hard Rock on the hook for $1 million annually until 2032

{{featured_button_text}}
HRHCAC

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay them $1 million annually for the next dozen years.

According to a notation in the casino's quarterly financial reports submitted to state gaming regulators, Hard Rock entered into a settlement agreement with two tenants to terminate lease agreements and settle all pending disputes on Jan. 17, 2020.

The first installment of $1 million was paid two months later. The remaining 12 payments are due annually beginning Jan. 1, 2021 and will continue until 2032.

The two former tenants are not named in the casino's financial filings. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hard Rock did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the identity of the former tenants.

The casino hotel, which opened in June 2018, inherited two tenants that were part of the property's former incarnation as the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. Robert's Steakhouse and Scores Atlantic City gentlemen's club, both operated by businessman Robert Gans, reopened with Hard Rock after being closed for years following the Taj's shut down in 2016.

Earlier this year, Robert's and Scores closed after being told their leases would not be renewed, according to posts on the two businesses' social media pages. The two companies had been involved in civil litigation with Hard Rock, which predated the casino's reopening. The rock-and-roll themed entertainment company did not believe it was legally required to honor a lease agreement the restaurant and nightclub had with the property's former owner.

Those matters were moved from civil court to the chancery division, and public viewing of any related documents is not available.

A lawyer listed on court documents representing Hard Rock in one of the civil matters referred questions to the casino's in-house legal counsel. 

The space where Robert's once was in Hard Rock remains vacant. The outdoor space formally belonging to Scores was used this summer as al fresco seating for a seafood dining concept.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News