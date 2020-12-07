Hard Rock on the hook for $1 million annually until 2032

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay them $1 million annually for the next dozen years.
According to a notation in the casino's quarterly financial reports submitted to state gaming regulators, Hard Rock entered into a settlement agreement with two tenants to terminate lease agreements and settle all pending disputes on Jan. 17, 2020.
The first installment of $1 million was paid two months later. The remaining 12 payments are due annually beginning Jan. 1, 2021 and will continue until 2032.
The two former tenants are not named in the casino's financial filings.
Hard Rock did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the identity of the former tenants.
The casino hotel, which opened in June 2018, inherited two tenants that were part of the property's former incarnation as the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. Robert's Steakhouse and Scores Atlantic City gentlemen's club, both operated by businessman Robert Gans, reopened with Hard Rock after being closed for years following the Taj's shut down in 2016.
Earlier this year, Robert's and Scores closed after being told their leases would not be renewed, according to posts on the two businesses' social media pages. The two companies had been involved in civil litigation with Hard Rock, which predated the casino's reopening. The rock-and-roll themed entertainment company did not believe it was legally required to honor a lease agreement the restaurant and nightclub had with the property's former owner.
Those matters were moved from civil court to the chancery division, and public viewing of any related documents is not available.
A lawyer listed on court documents representing Hard Rock in one of the civil matters referred questions to the casino's in-house legal counsel.
The space where Robert's once was in Hard Rock remains vacant. The outdoor space formally belonging to Scores was used this summer as al fresco seating for a seafood dining concept.
