Hard Rock delivers food for Atlantic City seniors

ATLANTIC CITY — As the holidays approach and the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, many people will be spending Thanksgiving with far fewer family members this year — if any at all.
To ensure that those most in need, including seniors and the disadvantaged, do not go without this year, one casino stepped up to offer free food to the local community. More than 475 bags of food were put together and delivered Tuesday to local seniors by employees of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Led by Hard Rock's Executive Chef David Spero, a team of food and beverage employees loaded up grocery bags with frozen turkeys, potatoes, canned vegetables and stuffing to be delivered to Best of Life and Community Haven senior housing. The casino team members also delivered more than 100 frozen turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
The casino was celebrating a "Day of Gratitude," and living up to one of the company's core mottos, "Take Time to Be Kind," according to a press release.
