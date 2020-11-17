 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hard Rock delivers food for Atlantic City seniors
0 comments
top story

Hard Rock delivers food for Atlantic City seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Employees from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City loaded up bags of food Tuesday to distribute to senior living buildings ahead of Thanksgiving.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — As the holidays approach and the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, many people will be spending Thanksgiving with far fewer family members this year — if any at all.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To ensure that those most in need, including seniors and the disadvantaged, do not go without this year, one casino stepped up to offer free food to the local community. More than 475 bags of food were put together and delivered Tuesday to local seniors by employees of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. 

Led by Hard Rock's Executive Chef David Spero, a team of food and beverage employees loaded up grocery bags with frozen turkeys, potatoes, canned vegetables and stuffing to be delivered to Best of Life and Community Haven senior housing. The casino team members also delivered more than 100 frozen turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

The casino was celebrating a "Day of Gratitude," and living up to one of the company's core mottos, "Take Time to Be Kind," according to a press release. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News