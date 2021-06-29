 Skip to main content
Hard Rock celebrates 3rd anniversary with donations, events
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City celebrated its third anniversary with a concert, parade and $30,000 in donations made to city organizations over the weekend.

The weekend began with a fireworks display and "Rock N Roll" themed parade down the Boardwalk. There was also a flash mob in the atrium of the casino.

Additionally, Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo donated $10,000 each to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Covenant House and Turning Point Day Center. The moment will provided 3,000 meals to those in need, according to a release from the casino.

On Saturday, country musician Darius Rucker performed for Hard Rock's first full-capacity concert since before the pandemic.

Atlantic City Public Information Officer Rebekah Mena also presented Lupo with a proclamation naming June 28 Hard Rock Day in the city.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

