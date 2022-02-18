Hard Rock casino exhibit illuminates history of Black churches

ATLANTIC CITY — From the time 400 years ago when enslaved Africans were first forced to American shores, the beliefs they brought with them and the conditions they found here have influenced Black worship.

"Africans came to America with our own religions, customs and cultures," said Anne Glapion, of Egg Harbor Township, the volunteer curator of "This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church," an exhibit that opened Friday outside the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday and again Feb. 26.

The exhibit by the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey tells the story of the development of Black churches in Philadelphia and South Jersey. It features many large wall sections, using text, quotes and photos to help tell the story, and is one of the ways the casino is recognizing Black History Month.

At the exhibit opening Friday, Hard Rock President Joe Lupo presented museum founder Ralph Hunter, 84, with a $10,000 donation.

Glapion said she has been volunteering with the museum since retiring more than a decade ago from Stockton University as secretary to the vice president of administration and finance.

"They got here, and they were not allowed to practice their religion by law," Glapion said of the slaves. "They prayed in secret."

Later, they incorporated their religions and cultures into Christianity, she said, and eventually started their own churches that combined different Christian traditions in a new way.

Call-and-response in Black church services, powerful singing and movement to music are all outgrowths of African influence, Glapion said.

The casino embraced Black History Month in a big way this year, said Jim Martin, director of employee and labor relations. In addition to the church exhibit, there is a second African American museum exhibit, "Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home," also outside the Etess Arena.

Jackie Robinson stole home base in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series, and his feat is played on a TV set in the exhibit that pays homage to the first African American to play in Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

For employees, there is a Black history trivia contest, African American-themed movies are played in employee areas and special meals are served in the worker cafeteria each day, shared by Black staff members along with recipes and family stories.

On Friday, the entreé was from sous chef Frank McKay Jr., of Absecon: smoked turkey and lima beans with corn bread. It was a favorite recipe of his grandmother, he said, who grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and was a classmate of singer James Brown, known as the Godfather of Soul.

McKay is a former chef for Sister Jean's Kitchen, the food service for the homeless and hungry in the resort. Sister Jean, whose full name was Jean Webster, once worked in the same kitchen he now works in, when it was the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, McKay said.

The dessert was sweet potato pie, a recipe from security worker Lakisha Gordy, which is also from her grandmother's recipe book.

"This Little Light of Mine" was created for the 2022 national convention of the NAACP, to be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center July 14 to 21, Hunter said.

The museum has locations at the Wave Parking Garage in Atlantic City and in Buena Vista Township.

The exhibit starts with the story of how two formerly enslaved men started the earliest Black church in Philadelphia — Mother Bethel AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church — in 1787, Hunter said.

Richard Allen and Absalom Jones started Mother Bethel after being rudely turned out from a new section at their mostly white church, Glapion said.

"They were praying in a new balcony they helped fund," Glapion said. "They were pulled from their knees and told to stand someplace else. That was the last straw, and they walked out of the church."

The Black church also includes minority congregations in traditional churches, Glapion said.

"I was raised in the Episcopal Church," Glapion said of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Pleasantville. It was a Black Church under the Episcopal Diocese in New Jersey, she said.

But many Blacks could not find a congregation in which they felt welcome.

"They were not comfortable in white churches," Glapion said. "You want to be embraced by a welcoming spirit."

So they split off into separate churches.

The earliest Atlantic City Black church is St. James AME, which dates to 1875 and is still an active congregation at New York and Arctic avenues.

The resort was new when the church was founded, Glapion said.

Atlantic City’s Greenidge Funeral Home on Absecon Boulevard is sponsoring the exhibit, Hunter said.

The musical review "On Kentucky Avenue," about the long history of Black music in clubs on Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City, has been running at Hard Rock since late January and closes Saturday.

Derrick Lee, of Philadelphia, was visiting Hard Rock for the weekend events and shared memories of Kentucky Avenue in the 1960s.

"As a kid, it was like going to a candy store. Kentucky Avenue was like ... going to Vegas," Lee said, because of the number of significant stars performing there, like Nat King Cole.

African American gospel singer Kirk Franklin is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock on Feb. 26.

