Hard Rock, Borgata among Atlantic City casinos looking for employees

ATLANTIC CITY — Now that the extra unemployment benefits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, officials in the casino and hospitality industries hope to see more applications come in for hundreds of vacant positions.

“That certainly is the hope,” said Bob Ellis, vice president of human resources for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “Logic says that should happen, but you just don’t know. We understand there’s a lot of anxiety with COVID and people being out of work for a long time, but we’re hopeful.”

During a job fair at the casino Wednesday, more than 100 people filled out applications for positions including food and beverage services, housekeeping, spa and front desk. More than 60 positions were offered on the spot, according to casino officials.

Diana Towe, of Egg Harbor Township, said she was excited to apply for a job as an esthetician for the spa after being out of work during the pandemic.

“I went to (esthetician) school right before the pandemic began, so I’m excited to get back out there,” Towe said. “They said they’re looking for someone with two years of experience, but I’m just throwing my hat in the ring and came out to apply anyway.”

State to decide on disputed Atlantic City employee stipends within 2 weeks ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses …