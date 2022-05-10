Hard Rock Atlantic City to serve as hotel partner for ShopRite LPGA Classic

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will welcome some of the LPGA's best players next month during the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township, tournament organizers said Tuesday.
As the pro-am sponsor, Hard Rock, which was announced as one of the tournament's partners Tuesday, also will put on the Pro-Am Celebration before the opening round, organizers said in a news release.
Additionally, PGA Tour Superstore is serving as the tournament's premier sponsor this year and plans to include a family-focused area in the fan village with a putting course, golf simulator, inflatable games, golf lessons and contests, organizers said.
PGA Tour Superstore and the ShopRite LPGA Classic also jointly launched their PGA Tour Superstore Birdies for First Tee program, in which the superstore will make a $10 donation for every birdie scored during all three tournament rounds to the First Tee of Metropolitan New York and First Tee Jersey Shore, organizers said.
“Each and every year we look to enhance and amplify the tournament experience for players and fans alike, and we are excited about our new partners joining our longstanding tournament partners for Atlantic City’s annual kickoff sporting event for the summer,” said Leela Narang, executive director of the Classic. “The ShopRite LPGA Classic prides itself on having raised nearly $40 million since the tournament’s inception, and we are honored to team up with PGA Tour Superstore for the PGA Tour Superstore Birdies for First Tee program."
Since 1992, the Classic has donated nearly $40 million to area hospitals, food banks, and education and youth programs. At the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, dozens of nonprofits received grants and donations totaling more than $1.5 million during a luncheon hosted by Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, merchandising and distribution arm for ShopRite stores, organizers said.
The tournament returns to Seaview June 10-12. Defending champion Céline Boulter looks to defend her title against about 140 other women competing for a $1.75 million purse.
GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: A flag on the 15th hole during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 03, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
