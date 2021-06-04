 Skip to main content
Hard Rock Atlantic City to launch air charter service
Hard Rock Atlantic City to launch air charter service

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

 

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will soon offer VIP charter plane services to customers on the East Coast.

On Friday, the casino announced the launch of Hard Rock Air. Scheduled to begin July 16, the service will use 30-seat jets operated by Ultimate Jet Charters. It will offer flights from Farmingdale, New York; White Plains, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore; Cincinnati; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Packages will include ground transportation from the airport to the resort.

"We are confident that Hard Rock Air is going to take our VIP guest experience to new heights and offer a convenient, seamless getaway that is unmatched in the market," Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo said in a news release.

For more information, visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com/hardrockair.

