Hard Rock Atlantic City to launch air charter service

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will soon offer VIP charter plane services to customers on the East Coast.
Support Local Journalism
On Friday, the casino announced the launch of Hard Rock Air. Scheduled to begin July 16, the service will use 30-seat jets operated by Ultimate Jet Charters. It will offer flights from Farmingdale, New York; White Plains, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore; Cincinnati; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Packages will include ground transportation from the airport to the resort.
"We are confident that Hard Rock Air is going to take our VIP guest experience to new heights and offer a convenient, seamless getaway that is unmatched in the market," Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo said in a news release.
For more information, visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com/hardrockair.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.