Hard Rock Atlantic City raises more than $86K for breast cancer organization

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City employees raised money last month for the American Cancer Society.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City / PROVIDED
Press staff reports
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City raised $86,182 during October for its annual Pinktober effort, benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Hard Rock employees contributed more than $34,000 toward the donation through fundraising efforts including the purchase of retail items, pastries and raffle tickets, the casino said in a news release.
The funds raised will stay in Atlantic County to invest in breast cancer research, according to the release. The money also will provide patients with free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals and a live 24/7 cancer helpline for answers and support.
Last year, Hard Rock donated more than $32,000 to the same organization, according to the release.
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center on Thursday night hosted the annual Battle of the Bras, a breast cancer awareness fundraiser in which male employees of Caesars Entertainment Corp. sport ‘blinged-out bras’ for charity. Battle of the Bras serves as Caesars’ grand finale of its two-month-long fundraising campaign to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the American Cancer Society. Members of various departments at Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort created the festive bras modeled by Caesars’ male leaders. Guests at the event cast their votes and bid on top creations, with proceeds going to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. See more photos from the event in a gallery at
. PressofAC.com
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_mainland
The 7th annual battle of the bras at Harrah's to help bring awareness to breast cancer. Atlantic City, NJ.November 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact: 609-272-7222
ddanzis@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.