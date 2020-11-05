 Skip to main content
Hard Rock Atlantic City raises more than $86K for breast cancer organization
Hard Rock Atlantic City raises more than $86K for breast cancer organization

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City employees raised money last month for the American Cancer Society.

 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City / PROVIDED

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City raised $86,182 during October for its annual Pinktober effort, benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Hard Rock employees contributed more than $34,000 toward the donation through fundraising efforts including the purchase of retail items, pastries and raffle tickets, the casino said in a news release.

The funds raised will stay in Atlantic County to invest in breast cancer research, according to the release. The money also will provide patients with free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals and a live 24/7 cancer helpline for answers and support.

Last year, Hard Rock donated more than $32,000 to the same organization, according to the release.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

