Harbor Pines Golf Club buries time capsule, marks 25 years with renovation announcement
Harbor Pines Golf Club buries time capsule, marks 25 years with renovation announcement

Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township celebrated its 25th anniversary Thursday with a time capsule burial and groundbreaking ceremony to announce major renovations.

Senator-Elect Vince Polistina, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson, Executive Director Division of Travel & Tourism NJ Jeffrey Vasser and several longtime club members were on hand for the ceremony.

Club owners Ed, Mitchel and Joe Gurwicz ceremonially buried the time capsule, which contains memorabilia from the last 25 years. 

“It’s an honor to be a part of the rich history of premier golf in South Jersey,” said Mitchell Gurwicz, owner of Harbor Pines Golf Club. “This capsule represents how we have grown over the past 25 years, and now we look forward to the next 25.”

Renderings of new club house plans were displayed. It will feature a new outdoor deck along with a sports bar and restaurant that will be open to the public. Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed late next spring or early summer.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

