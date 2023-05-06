Kiera McHugh, 15, sifts through a dirt sample collected on a screen while looking for artifacts that include nails, pottery shards and animal bones.
Levi Fox, historian and treasurer for the Patriots of Somers Mansion, says connections to the Colonial past and the local Native American tribes may be found.
Sifting through a dirt sample are, from left, Aleksander Szafren, 18, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Sean McHugh, and his daughter Cate, 13, of Brick Township.
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, Atlantic County resident Secilia Brennan holds up a nail found in a patch of soil that is being excavated.
On May 6, 2023, in Somers Point, (l-r) Greg Sykora and Levi Fox, Vice Chair and Treasurer for the Patriots of Somers Mansion, a 501c3, talk about the future of the site, grant research, and working with the State of New Jersey.
On May 6, 2023, in Somers Point, (l-r) Greg Sykora, Vice Chair for the Patriots of Somers Mansion, a 501c3, talks about the future of the site, grant research, and the plans for creating a classroom in the newer part of the building that dates to the early 1800's.
On May 6, 2023, in Somers Point, (l-r) archaelogists Sean McHugh from Brick Twp., and Rich Veit of South Plainfield, inspect a glazed pottery shard collected from the soil at Somers Mansion.
On May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, (l-r) Kiera McHugh, 15, and Somers Point resident Mike Passmore sift through a dirt sample collected on a screen looking for artifacts which include nails, pottery shards, and animal bones.
On May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, Philadelphia resident (l-r) Allison Jaskowiak shows her daughter Genevieve, 3, an old piece of animal bone collected from a soil sample.
On May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, Philadelphia residents Allison Jaskowiak and her daughter Genevieve, 3, watch as a bottle stopper is bagged after having been found in the soil.
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, a team of archeologists conducted a dig at the Somers Mansion in Somers Point with members of the public invited to participate as part of a Public Archeology Day.
On May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, archaeologist Rich Veit of south Plainfield, takes notes on a patch of soil that will be excavated for artifacts.
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point, a straight pin needle was found while sifting soil through a screen.
SOMERS POINT — Cecilia Brennan has been putting together a sort of bucket list recently.
She had five events she was hoping to cross off Saturday, but she found it difficult to leave the first one.
Brennan was one of a few dozen people who showed up to either participate or simply watch an archaeological dig at the Somers Mansion held in the morning through the early afternoon.
"I've never done this, and it's really cool, and it's outside, which is my element," said Brennan, who was helping sort through a screen and bag up anything of interest. She had just gotten done helping sift out a flake of blue quartz.
The Patriots for Somers Mansion group organized the dig, teaming with a group of professional archaeologists who mapped out about a half dozen 3-foot-by-3-foot grids for the dig.
Levi Fox, a member of the group, was thrilled with Saturday's turnout. He had hoped that, starting in March, the mansion could host several of these digs in the coming months.
"Part of what we hoped to do from the get-go was make an opportunity for members of the public to learn, not just about the site but about archaeology and about historical archaeology," said Fox, who lives in Somers Point and does historical walking tours throughout the county with Jersey Shore Tours.
The land and the building are owned by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
The house was built by Richard Somers. Fox said in March it is the oldest extant building in Atlantic County. Long after it was built, the home had been transformed into a Victorian style. In the 1940s, WPA workers restored it to its Colonial appearance. The site was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1970.
Richard Veit, an anthropology professor at Monmouth University, came to the site in March to dig test holes to lay the groundwork for Saturday's dig. Veit's team found a few small treasures then, including a Colonial shoe buckle. They got a grant from the state to help fund Saturday's dig.
Some of the more interesting items found Saturday included an apothecary bottle stopper, a mule shoe, a piece of jewelry and a British gun flint that appeared to be unused. Other items included pieces of pottery, nails, seashells and the bones of birds and fish.
Brennan almost literally found a needle in a haystack. Well, it was a straight pin, but it was unearthed in a 3-by-3 space.
"You're learning the process from actual scientists who do this, sometimes for a living and sometimes for a passion," Brennan said. "People pay money for workshops. I got to be here and experience this."
Sean McHugh, a professional archaeologist, had a team to lead the dig. The 43-year-old from Brick Township is an adjunct professor at Monmouth and has known Veit for more than 25 years, going back to when he was a student of Veit's.
McHugh demonstrated the process for anyone who wanted to get their hands dirty or just observe and learn.
After plotting out which 3-by-3 sections they would dig, they would remove the top soil and sift that through a screen. Every inch of dirt gets screened. How deep he planned to go Saturday depended on when he'd start to see subsoil. Since he's in an area rich with Native American roots as well as upon a hill, he would go a little deeper.
"There's a lot of science (involved), but there's a lot of luck," McHugh said.
McHugh's two daughters — Kiera, 15, and Cate, 13 — were part of his team. The two have been doing digs with their father since they were little.
"I have a big interest in history, but we usually just follow him around for the weekends," Kiera said. "It's one of the most fun things to do on a weekend."
Aleksander Szafran, 16, and his family came down from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to participate. Szafran, who attends New Hope Academy in Yardley, Pennsylvania, plans to study at archaeology at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, next year.
Saturday's dig was the first in which he was able to get his hands dirty and learn about the whole process.
"It was a lot dirtier than expected, which I don't know why I didn't expect that," Szafran joked. "It's a lot more hands-on work and just looking for the little things instead of huge artifacts. ... I always like using my hands and participating, and this was certainly a great experience."
Since the state owns the property, any items recovered Saturday would belong to the state. After Veit brings the items back to Monmouth to be cleaned and preserved, he's confident they will be returned to the mansion so they can be displayed.
Veit hoped those who did participate Saturday were able to take something away from the experience.
"It's public archaeology," he said. "People can get their hands on history quite literally, which doesn't happen every day."
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
