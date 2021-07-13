Hammonton's Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival returns for 146th edition

HAMMONTON — The longest-running Italian festival in the United States will go on for another year.

The 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival will take place from Thursday through Tuesday.

The festival's highlight, the religious Feast Day, will be Friday. The day includes a procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets.

The statue represents the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.

The festival will take place on Mt. Carmel Avenue. On the Feast Day, there will be Masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (in Italian), noon (in Spanish), 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the procession beginning at 4 p.m. from Third and French streets. Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m.

Last year, COVID-19 meant a scaled-down version of the festival, with no carnival, social distancing at tables and increased sanitation. Live music was limited to Thursday.

This year, there are no limitations on the carnival or any other aspect of the procession and festival.

For more details, visit mountcarmelsociety.org.

