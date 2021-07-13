Hammonton's Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival returns for 146th edition

The Statues of Saints are paraded during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel procession through Hammonton in 2016. This year’s event, the longest-running Italian heritage festival in the country, is celebrating its 145th year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Press archives
It took a little faith, and patience, but the 145th Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel continues in town. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.
HAMMONTON — The longest-running Italian festival in the United States will go on for another year.
The 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival will take place from Thursday through Tuesday.
The festival's highlight, the religious Feast Day, will be Friday. The day includes a procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets.
The statue represents the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.
The festival will take place on Mt. Carmel Avenue. On the Feast Day, there will be Masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (in Italian), noon (in Spanish), 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the procession beginning at 4 p.m. from Third and French streets. Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m.
Last year, COVID-19 meant a scaled-down version of the festival, with no carnival, social distancing at tables and increased sanitation. Live music was limited to Thursday.
This year, there are no limitations on the carnival or any other aspect of the procession and festival.
Look back at The Festival of our Lady of Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Festival, July 17, 1991 . Press of Atlantic City Photo, Vernon Ogrodnek.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival July 17, 1977 . Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Money on St. Lucy. July 16, 1987. Photo by Danny Drake Press of Atlantic City
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. July 17, 1980. Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. Governor Kean shakes hands with spectators at parade. July 1985. Photo by Vernon Ogrodnek, Press of Atlantic City.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. July 17, 1978 . Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast, July 16, 1983.
Press archives
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. July 17, 1993. Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Feast, July 18, 1971. Press of Atlantic City Photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. August 16, 1968. Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. August 16, 1972. Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. 1971 . Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival July 16, 1990 . Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Feast, July 16, 1983. Press of Atlantic City Photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel parade. July 18, 1971. Press of Atlantic City file photo.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Feast. July 16, 1983. Press of Atlantic City Photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel parade. Sam Mascioli pins money on Statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. July 18, 1988. Photo by Michael Ein, Press of Atlantic City.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel parade. Statue of The Sacred heart of Jesus. 7/16/1988. Press of Atlatic City photo by Michael Ein.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Feast, July 17, 1983. Press of Atlantic City Photo.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel festival. July 13, 1978 . Press of Atlantic City archive photo.
Mount Carmel
Our Lady Mount Carmel Feast. Carmine Pantalone putting money on our Lady of Mount Carmel. July 19, 1983. Press of Atlantic City Photo.
CARMEL.1788
Procession of saints, highlight of the 122nd Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Sam Mascioli pins donations to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel statue during the 4 hour long procession through the streets of Hammonton.
MICHAEL EIN
PROCESSION
Throngs of the faithful line the streets of Hammonton as the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel passes during the annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel procession, Wednesday, July 16, 2003.
MICHAEL EIN
FEAST.16527
Joe Rifice of Brigantine a retired Atlantic City Police Officer and his 17 month old grandson Matthew Williams of Brigantine holds out a dollar for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Thursday, July, 16 1998 during the procession of Saints through streets celebrating 123rd Feast in Hammonton.
EDWARD LEA
mount cvarmel festival
MOUNT CARMEL FESTIVAL-----The float with a Jesus statue leaves the lot at St Joseph's Church on Third Street in Hammonton. The week-long Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival wraps up Sunday with the Procession of Saints. Thursday July 13th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
CARMEL.33888
Mount Carmel Society member Sam Mascioli pins offerings to statue of the Blessed Virgin. Fri. 7/16/99 Procession of Saints through the streets of Hammonton. 124th celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The Rev. Louis Micca, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, and members of the Mount Carmel Society lead the Old World procession, which parades a statute of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and those of about a dozen saints through the streets for about five hours.
BEN FOGLETTO
carmel
Patrons enjoy funnel cake at the St. Joseph school's funnel cake stand, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival in Hammonton, Monday, July 11, 2005.
Michael Ein
PROCESSION
Jack Donio pulls the Sacred Heart of Jesus float with an all terrian vehicle, Wednesday, July 16, 2003, during the annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel procession.
MICHAEL EIN
MTCARMEL.80724
Annual procession-The Our Lady of Mount Carmel statute makes its way out of St. JosephÕs Roman Catholic church at the start of the annual procession called the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Hammonton, Tuesday, July 16, 2002.
MICHAEL EIN
mount cvarmel festival
MOUNT CARMEL FESTIVAL-----Sam Mascioli , of The Mount Carmel Society , pins bills to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel statue as the procession makes its way down Fairview Ave. in Hammonton. The week-long Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival wraps up Sunday with the Procession of Saints. Thursday July 13th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
CARMEL.33889
Fri. 7/16/99 Procession of Saints through the streets of Hammonton. 124th celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The Rev. Louis Micca, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, and members of the Mount Carmel Society lead the Old World procession, which parades a statute of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and those of about a dozen saints through the streets for about five hours.
BEN FOGLETTO
CARMEL.33886
Melba Toro, of Atlantic City, prays under statue of St. Lucy. Fri. 7/16/99 Procession of Saints through the streets of Hammonton. 124th celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The Rev. Louis Micca, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, and members of the Mount Carmel Society lead the Old World procession, which parades a statute of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and those of about a dozen saints through the streets for about five hours.
BEN FOGLETTO
FEAST.16535
Saint Sacred Heart of Jesus procession though streets celebrating 123rd Feasr of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Thursday, July, 16 1998 in Hammonton.
EDWARD LEA
PROCESSION.48185
Mount Carmel Society members place statue of St. Joseph on podium. Sun. 7/16/00 125th Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, at St. Joseph's Church, Hammonton.
BEN FOGLETTO
PROCESSION
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society members carry a reclining Our Lady of Mount Carmel statute from the St. Joseph's Roman Catholic church enroute to the street at the start of the annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel procession in Hammonton, Wednesday, July 16, 2003.
MICHAEL EIN
HAEC jy14 mount carmel
Left to Right Joe Brigandi of Winslow, A.J. Ritz of Hammonton and Brian Ritz of Rosedale set up decorations in preparation for The Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival on Sunday July 11, 2010 in Hammonton New Jersey
Mike Manger
FEAST.63053
Sam Mascioli pins cash donations onto the Our Lady of Mount Carmel statue, Monday, July 16, 2001, during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast in Hammonton.
MICHAEL EIN
PROCESSION.48183
Statue of the Blessed Mother is placed on podium in front of the church. Sun. 7/16/00 125th Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, at St. Joseph's Church, Hammonton.
BEN FOGLETTO
PROCESSION
Christina Michael, 17 of Winslow, NJ. pin money to Saints Rocco, during Hammonton Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Day Procession Thursday, July 16, 2015.
Edward Lea
Mount Carmel Procession
Luca Berenato and Olivia Catania, both 13 of Hammonton, push the St. Lucy Filippini statue during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society procession through Hammonton, Saturday, July 16, 2016. The town celebrates its 141st festival. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Our Lady of Mount Carmel fest
The annual Mt. Carmel Festival on Tuesday evening with food, vendors, and rides in Hammonton. July 12 ,2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe
Mount Carmel Procession
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society members lead statues of saints during the annual procession through Hammonton, Saturday, July 16, 2016. The town celebrates the 141st festival. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
PROCESSION
People attend the procession of Saints during Hammonton Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Day in Hammonton, NJ. Thursday, July 16, 2015.
Edward Lea
Y17 Mount Carmel parade
Statues of saints parade on Third Street. Tuesday July 16 2013 Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Procession, Hammonton. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Mount Carmel Procession
The statue of The Sacred Heart is pictured in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society procession through Hammonton, Saturday, July 16, 2016. The town celebrates the 141st festival. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Y17 Mount Carmel parade
A statue of Mother Mary is paraded on Third Street. Tuesday July 16 2013 Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Procession, Hammonton. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Y17 Mount Carmel parade
Fr. Joe Capella blesses children as the Our Lady Statue makes it's way from St. Joseph's Church down Third Street. Tuesday July 16 2013 Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Procession, Hammonton. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
PROCESSION
Taylor Breitzman, 16, left of Winslow, NJ. pin money to Saints Lucy, during Hammonton Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Day Procession Thursday, July 16, 2015.
Edward Lea
Mount Carmel Procession
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society member Dave DeStefano, of Hammontno, pins money onto a statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel during the annual procession through Hammonton, Saturday, July 16, 2016. The town celebrates the 141st festival. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Big crowd of the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Big crowd of the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Big crowd of the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Big crowd of the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Big crowd of the procession of 143rd of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Monday. July 16, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Our Lady of Mount Carmel fest
The annual Mt. Carmel Festival on Tuesday evening with food, vendors, and rides in Hammonton. July 12 ,2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe/
