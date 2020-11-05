Hammonton's Giralo to run for Atlantic County clerk

HAMMONTON — Republican Councilman Joe Giralo will seek his party's nomination for Atlantic County clerk in 2021, saying he has "554 reasons to run" after a recent error involving ballots.

"Because of Ed McGettigan's failure as a leader, we are going to need to have a costly second election for 3rd District freeholder," Giralo said. Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan's office sent 554 incorrect ballots to Hamilton Township residents, affecting the race between Democrat Thelma Witherspoon and Republican Andrew Parker.

Witherspoon was ahead by 179 votes after polls closed election night, well within the number of erroneous ballots. Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez held an emergency hearing on the problem Monday, in which he said a special election would be needed unless one candidate wins by a large margin.

There are still about 800 provisional ballots to be counted in Hamilton Township, some of which will affect the District 3 race, as well as an unknown number of vote-by-mail ballots that will be counted Friday in the last large count of about 18,000 mail-in votes, election officials have said. So it is not yet certain a special election is needed, but so far it appears likely.

Giralo said he has the support of 5th District Freeholder James Bertino, who is running for re-election in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}