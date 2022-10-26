Hammonton's Ace Enders relishes 20 years of The Early November

Ace Enders, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of the Hammonton-based pop-punk band The Early November, finds himself looking backward and forward as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of his group’s first nationwide release.

To commemorate the anniversary, Enders and drummer Jeff Kummer took the time to examine The Early November’s past by listening to all the songs the ensemble ever recorded that never found a place on one of their five full-length studio albums or three extended play releases.

The Early November pointed the way to its future by not just releasing a bunch of old tracks but by issuing a new album titled “Twenty,” which offers seven rerecorded old songs and three completely new tunes.

“You never forget that energy. It is easy keeping it young,” Enders, 40, said about rerecording some songs that were 20 years old.

The Early November carried the flag for original rock music in the early part of this century in South Jersey, with a national record deal, appearances on the Warped Tour, albums on the Billboard 200 chart and theater-sized concerts.

“Twenty” was issued Oct. 14 by Pure Noise Records. It is promoting the album with a 20th anniversary tour with Enders and Kummer being supported by a second touring guitarist and a bassist. The tour kicks off Wednesday at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

When on tour, The Early November draws its largest crowds in big cities. Enders is looking forward to concerts in San Antonio; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; New York City, and Chicago.

Pure Noise is the third record label in the 20-year recording history of the band.

“We almost know somebody everywhere,” Enders said about the country’s various record labels. “I like what they (Pure Noise) did with a couple of other bands in our genre.”

Enders still lives in and loves Hammonton, but he moved his recording studio last year to Ocean City. The studio is only four blocks from the beach.

“It’s easy to get rooms here and find food,” Enders said about accommodating visiting musicians whose songs he produces in his studio. “It’s a creative atmosphere.”

Half of “Twenty” was recorded in Hammonton, the other half in Ocean City.

The original recordings that were the basis of the rerecorded songs on “Twenty” were performed by the quintet version of The Early November, which also featured lead guitarist Bill Lugg, bassist Sergio Anello, and keyboardist and guitarist Joseph Marro.

Kummer plays the drums, and Enders can be heard on vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards on the rerecorded tracks.

“I’m mainly a guitarist, so I’m most picky about the tone and textures. There are so many possibilities,” Enders said.

Enders is in a better frame of mind now than when The Early November issued its last full-length release, “Lilac,” in 2019. The band lost its record label representative at the time when “Lilac” was released by Rise Records, based in Los Angeles.

“There was uncertainty of what the future was really going to look like,” Enders said.

Even though “Twenty” was just released, The Early November is working on completely new music, which is scheduled to be issued in the fall of next year, Enders said. It will be the second of the band’s two-album deal with Pure Noise.

“It will be very different. It will be cool, a good listen,” Enders said.