Hammonton women killed in Atlantic City Expressway crash

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton woman died as a result of a two-vehicle Atlantic City Expressway crash early Thursday.
The crash happened at approximately 1:46 a.m., said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez.
Emily Fitzpatrick, 27, was driving eastbound when her Honda Accord struck a deer. The Accord then went off the road to the left, crossed the center median, and collided with a westbound GMC Arcadia near milepost 39.4, Goez said.
Fitzpatrick sustained fatal injures. The Arcadia's driver was not injured, Goez said.
The westbound lanes were closed for roughly two hours.
