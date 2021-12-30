 Skip to main content
Hammonton woman killed in Atlantic City Expressway crash
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton woman died as a result of a two-vehicle Atlantic City Expressway crash early Thursday.

The crash happened at 1:46 a.m., State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Emily Fitzpatrick, 27, was driving east when her Honda Accord struck a deer. The Accord then went off the road to the left, crossed the center median and collided with a westbound GMC Arcadia near milepost 39.4, Goez said.

Fitzpatrick sustained fatal injures. The Arcadia's driver was not injured, Goez said.

The westbound lanes were closed for roughly two hours while State Police investigated and cleared the scene.

— Eric Conklin

