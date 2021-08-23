 Skip to main content
Hammonton woman, 19, killed in early morning crash Saturday
Hammonton woman, 19, killed in early morning crash Saturday

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.

Mary Andaloro was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after her 2006 Volkswagon Beetle was found by Mullica Township police officers in the woods off of Nesco Road near Jackson Road around 3:39 a.m.

Andaloro was the sole occupant of the car.

Nesco Road was closed for approximately about hours during the investigation.

Fire companies from Elwood and Nesco assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Heffley at 609- 561-7600, ext. 155

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

