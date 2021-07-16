 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton teen killed in Thursday Cape May County parkway crash
0 comments
top story

Hammonton teen killed in Thursday Cape May County parkway crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has decided to close Garden State Parkway Exit 30 in Somers Point. In its place, the adjacent parkway Exit 29 will be turned into a full interchange, allowing drivers to enter or exit in both directions. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton teenager was ejected from his car and killed in a Thursday morning crash on the Garden State Parkway that closed northbound traffic for four hours, State Police said Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred at 8:12 a.m. near milepost 19 in Dennis Township, State Police said. Tyler Bronsky, 19, was traveling north on the parkway, lost control of his car and hit the guardrail. Bronsky's car then hit a Toyota before hitting the rail again, overturning the other Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota did not report any injuries, but Bronsky was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries, State Police said.

Both northbound lanes were closed for several hours while emergency service crews worked to repair the rail, clean the road and conduct a preliminary investigation. Southbound, there was a two-mile delay, State Police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News