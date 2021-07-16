Hammonton teen killed in Thursday Cape May County parkway crash

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton teenager was ejected from his car and killed in a Thursday morning crash on the Garden State Parkway that closed northbound traffic for four hours, State Police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 8:12 a.m. near milepost 19 in Dennis Township, State Police said. Tyler Bronsky, 19, was traveling north on the parkway, lost control of his car and hit the guardrail. Bronsky's car then hit a Toyota before hitting the rail again, overturning the other Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota did not report any injuries, but Bronsky was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries, State Police said.

Both northbound lanes were closed for several hours while emergency service crews worked to repair the rail, clean the road and conduct a preliminary investigation. Southbound, there was a two-mile delay, State Police said.

The crash is under investigation.

