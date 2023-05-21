Eliana Heinz, of Warren E. Sooy Jr. Elementary School in Hammonton, was a finalist in The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Design a Fourth Grade Folder contest.
The contest raises awareness for substance abuse prevention and encourages students to live a substance-free lifestyle.
Heinz was one of more than 3,000 fourth grade students representing every county in New Jersey to enter the contest and was one of 36 finalists who were recognized during a virtual award ceremony May 10. The ceremony showcased the artwork of the winning students, who each received a medal for their artwork employing the theme “Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs.”
“All of the students are peer leaders and should be commended for their artistic talent and sharing these important messages that showcase what it means to live a healthy drug-free lifestyle,” Angelo Valente, executive director of PDFNJ, said in a release.
People are also reading…
The winners' artwork will be featured on 40,000 fourth grade folders to be distributed this fall.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.