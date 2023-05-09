UPDATE: Hammonton police said Bruno has been found.
HAMMONTON — Police are looking for a missing boy.
Christopher Bruno was last seen on North Third Street near Corrado's Pizza and Wings, police said.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt and white shoes, police said.
He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-561-4000.
