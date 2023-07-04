HAMMONTON — For Hammonton residents like Brittany Sullivan, Tuesday's parade had a distinctive "hometown" vibe that made it feel like a "baby Haddonfield," which makes her and her family want to spend more time here, including on holidays like the Fourth of July.

And it's why Sullivan, along with hundreds of other current and former Hammonton residents, lined the town's Main Street for the town's seventh annual Independence Day Parade instead of heading to a pool or the shore.

"When I grew up here, we didn't have a lot of hometown events. There are more now than there were back in the day, but it still feels like tradition," said Sullivan, 32. "You don't get much of this any more, only in the movies. Or you have to go to bigger cities."

The parade was started in 2016 by the Town’s Sesquicentennial Committee as part of a year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Hammonton, said Mica McCullough, executive director of MainStreet Hammonton. It is a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize the historic downtown, while helping the community and local businesses thrive.

It became a MainStreet Hammonton event and has been growing ever since," McCullough said.

"Not many people have a main street anymore. Others are declining, while this one is actually going up," said Sullivan, adding that the parade was a good way to get people to see what the town has to offer.

"It raises awareness of everything going on downtown," McCullough said. "Ideally, people will come for the parade, see something that captures their interest and return downtown another time to experience all that Downtown Hammonton has to offer. ... perhaps during a monthly Third Thursday event, or any day or night of the week."

More than 30 local groups and organizations participated in the parade. Hundreds of people from the Hammonton Hawks sports organization, the town's police, fire and emergency medical technicians, along with other participants made their way along the town's "Main Street."

The parade starts at Bellevue Avenue (Rt. 54) at the intersection of Egg Harbor Road, near the railroad tracks in Downtown Hammonton and runs for a few blocks along Bellevue Avenue.

Bellevue is officially the town's Main Street, Sullivan said.

The local Toy Market hosted a bike, scooter and wagon decorating contest, awarding the titles of winning baby, kids, teens, pet and group. The town and the state's Division of Travel and Tourism helped produce it.

Other community sponsors that helped fund this year's parade included NB Advisors, LLC, D’Amico Travel, Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Flowers Cleaning Services, LLC, Allisonanne Studios, Anywhere Audiology, Awaken Aesthetics, and ARH Associates.

"It's great every year, and out of all the ones (Independence Day parades) in South Jersey, this one is definitely the best," said Dustin Nickell, who has been to Fourth of July parades in Atco, Berlin and other towns, with his two daughters, Veronica, 2, and Kinsley, 3. "There's just so much here to do, and it's all in one area. You don't have to go far."

Nickell said there was a lot more involvement from out-of-town organizations that usually don't participate in the parade. A Philadelphia String Band performed, along with Oakcrest High School Marching Band, and a few other bands. The U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey State Police had plenty of officers on horseback and motorcycles, along with a helicopter flying over the parade. Even Joe Giralo and Jim Bertino from the Atlantic County Clerk's Office had a float.

"The different floats, the different people ... it's good for the kids to be around this kind of stuff," added Nickell. "It's engaging."

Hammonton native Samantha Calabrese, 32, said she still feels at home when coming to the town's events, despite having moved to Williamstown a couple of years ago.

Calabrese said it was cool to have her daughter, Ava, 2, and 8-month-old son, Ryan, experience all the things she got to do as a kid, like going to downtown parades.

"They get to experience traditions," said Calabrese. "I love the small-town feel. Even though the town has gotten bigger, and there's more businesses, everyone still remembers who you are. It's just homey."

Not having to drive through heavy traffic while traveling to the shore was also a plus for Calabrese.

"You don't have to travel far if it's all right here," said Calabrese.

McCullough, the executive director of MainStreet Hammonton, said the parade brings residents and visitors together.

After the parade, McCullough encouraged everyone to enjoy afternoon BBQs and picnics with family and friends at Hammonton Lake Park, where fireworks to end the festivities were planned for approximately 9 p.m.

Close On July 4th, 2023, The Penza Familyfrom Hamilton Twp. watching the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Alessia Vandela, 6, shoots a cooling spray of water at the hot crowd watching the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023,Dustin Nickell and his daughter Veronica, 2, enjoy a sweet treat as they sit watching the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Hammonton resident Samantha Calabrese and her daughter Ava, 2, watching the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Hammonton resident David D'Amico, 8, shoots a cooling spray of water at the hot crowd watching the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Hammonton resident Colton Chybinski, 7, rides his USCG themed bike in annual Independence Day parade in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, The Drzaszcz siblings (l-r) Ryan, 11, Bryce, 3, and Emily, 9, with their decorated bikes in the annual Independence Day parade in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Dog Rocco was out with his humans for the annual Independence Day parade in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Rich Wilson of Collings Lake, gives his daughter Grace, 7, a lift for a better view to watch the annual Independence Day parade pass by in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, (l-r) Juliana, 3, and her brother Benjamin Heck, 6, at the annual Independence Day parade in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, Hammonton residents (l-r) Ann Lupinetti, and the Sullivan family, Matthew, Makayla, 1, and Brittany,enjoyed attending the annual Independence Day parade in Hammonton. On July 4th, 2023, David Raymond, 11, from Egg Harbor Township, waves his American flag as the annual Independence Day parade passes by in Hammonton. 