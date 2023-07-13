HAMMONTON — Thirty years ago, the menu at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival was a celebration of the town’s deep Italian roots.

But over the past decade, the menu has changed alongside the town’s demographics.

While the Mount Carmel Society continues to sell festival staples like meatballs, sausage and peppers, and roasted pork with broccoli rabe and provolone, a new group of Hispanic vendors is offering a variety of foods.

“There are a lot of people settling into Hammonton. It’s very diverse now,” said Louis Baez, a food vendor who’s been selling “empanadillas” (hand-pies with meat fillings), “pinchos” (kabobs), rice and beans, and other Puerto Rican foods for a few years now. “Because of the food, I think that diversified the cultures here (at the festival).”

Of the 14,833 people who live in Hammonton, nearly 77% are white and 24.5% are Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.

So Baez, 46, was happy to be one of the handful of Hispanic/Latino vendors at the festival this year, giving people different food options.

“People come here (to the festival) for the variety of food we offer ... fresh meatballs, fresh rice and now fresh tacos,” Baez said as he set up his Puerto Rican food stand next to Marquez Amador’s Mexican taco stand.

Locals say changing demographics can be attributed to migrant workers settling in the town, as well as the increase in Hispanic-owned businesses, like restaurants, retailers and bodegas.

The festival — which started Tuesday and runs through Sunday — started 148 years ago, when Italian immigrants gave thanks to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, also known as the Virgin Mary, on July 16, 1875, during the Catholic holiday known as Feast Day. They thanked the patroness of the Carmelite Order for safe passage to the town and a successful, bountiful harvest.

“It’s the biggest Hammonton tradition,” said Charlie Desposito, a volunteer at the parish’s Italian food stand, who said the stand will go through at least 150 cases of sweet Italian sausages during the week. “You get good food, catch up with people you haven’t seen in a while ... and it’s a good way to benefit the church. All the proceeds to go to the church.”

The festival has always been about worshipping the blessed mother, said Joe Devuono, a member of the society that has produced the festival since its inception.

“Over time they added rides and games for the kids,” said Devuono, 46, “but it’s all about the tradition, and the food.”

Marquez Amador, owner of Marquez Mexican Grill on Railroad Avenue, provided some of the new food options available at this year’s festival.

“I’m so happy to participate this year,” said Amador, 50, who noted it took him a while to get into the festival since it’s mainly traditional Italian stands that have been participating for many years. “It’s been my dream to sell tacos at the fair. I love cooking for the public.”

The festival runs until July 16, which is the feast day of the Blessed Mother.

On the Feast Day, parishioners, residents and others gather at the church for a giant procession featuring the church’s holy figurehead statues on pedestals.

A few hundred people push the heavy, life-size statues of different saints and holy figures four blocks from East Pleasant Street to North Egg Harbor Road, down Bellevue Avenue and back down North Third Street, where the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish is located.

Once the procession is over, people eat at the different vendors in the parking lot, enjoying a good meal after a century-and-a-half-old tradition.

In the church’s parking lot Tuesday, volunteer parishioners sold Italian foods, like sausage and pepper sandwiches, and Spanish food, like Puerto Rican roast pork, fried potato balls with meat stuffed in them and more.

On North Third Street, homeowners who got permits sold prime rib, cannoli and pina coladas.

Our Lady of Assumption sold Italian sandwiches like roast pork with broccoli rabe, steamed clams and other Italian foods as festivalgoers entered the dirt lot where the rides were.

The Spanish stand was Vineland resident Kendal Levari’s first stop at the festival Tuesday.

“It gives you something to do,” said Levari, 26, “but I’m here for the food.”

Levari said the town has embraced the Hispanic community.

“They did a good job combining the cultures at the festival,” Levari said. “It’s not part of their tradition, but the festival is about everyone celebrating together.”

