HAMMONTON — The first case of West Nile virus of the year in Atlantic County was confirmed after a mosquito in the town tested positive.
Representatives from the county Office of Mosquito Control collected the sample last week from the200 block of Jacobs Street, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, implementing additional control measures and providing educational materials to area residents and businesses.
There are no reported human cases of the virus at this time, according to Patricia Diamond, county Public Health Officer.
“COVID-19 has not deterred our mosquito control efforts,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “We have conducted aerial sprays and ground sprays to help reduce the annoyance of mosquitoes and protect our residents and visitors from the illnesses they may spread.”
The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, officials said, encouraging residents to reduce their risk and the spread by reducing their exposure to mosquito bites by using an insect repellent whenever going outdoors; ridding properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water; and cleaning clogged gutters, and checking and repairing screen doors.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit the county website at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
