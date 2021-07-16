Hammonton teen killed in Thursday Cape May County parkway crash

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton teenager was ejected from his car and killed in a Thursday morning crash on the Garden State Parkway that closed northbound traffic for four hours, New Jersey State Police said Friday.
The crash occurred at 8:12 a.m. near mile marker 19 in Dennis Township, police said. Tyler Bronsky, 19, was traveling north on the parkway, lost control of his car and hit the guardrail. Bronsky's car then hit a Toyota before hitting the rail again, overturning the other Toyota, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The driver of the Toyota did not report any injuries, but the Bronsky was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries, police said.
Both northbound lanes were closed for several hours while emergency service crews worked to repair the rail, clean the road and conduct a preliminary investigation. Southbound, there was a two-mile delay.
The crash is currently under investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.