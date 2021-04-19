Hammonton man dies, two injured in Saturday crash

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hammonton man died and two others were seriously injured Saturday in a two-car accident in Winslow, according to police.
Police said Anthony Rebardo was driving a red GMC Sierra east on the White Horse Pike Saturday when his truck collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driving north on Wiltseys Mill Road toward the Pike.
Rebardo was taken to to Virtua Health and Wellness Center in Voorhees where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Hyundai, Lisa Orsi was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries to her body. Orsi's passenger, a juvenile, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious injuries.
Police said that Rebardo had failed to negotiate a curve in the road when he collided with Orsi's car.
No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.
