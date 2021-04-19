 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton man dies, two injured in Saturday crash
0 comments
top story

Hammonton man dies, two injured in Saturday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hammonton man died and two others were seriously injured Saturday in a two-car accident in Winslow, according to police.

Police said Anthony Rebardo was driving a red GMC Sierra east on the White Horse Pike Saturday when his truck collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driving north on Wiltseys Mill Road toward the Pike.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rebardo was taken to to Virtua Health and Wellness Center in Voorhees where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Hyundai, Lisa Orsi was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries to her body. Orsi's passenger, a juvenile, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious injuries. 

Police said that Rebardo had failed to negotiate a curve in the road when he collided with Orsi's car.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg pay tribute to late mother Alma

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News