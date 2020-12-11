Hammonton man claims responsibility for 'booms' heard in Mullica

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man has claimed responsibility for loud booms that have been heard in neighboring Mullica Township.

Rob Butkowski, 34, told the New York Post the noises, which residents have been complaining about for several weeks, are the result of his homemade "hail cannon."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Butkowski said the cannon is designed to protect his vineyard from bad weather by breaking up cloud formations and scaring away birds.

According to the website hailcannon.com: "An explosive charge of acetylene gas & air is fired in the lower chamber of the machine. As the resulting energy passes through the neck & into the cone it develops into a force that becomes a shockwave. This shockwave, clearly audible as a large whistling sound, then travels at the speed of sound into & through the cloud formations above, disrupting the growth phase of the hailstones."

Butkowski said the project was the result of boredom "from all this COVID (expletive)," but he never fires it off after 8 p.m.