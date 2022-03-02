Hammonton library to close for repairs next week

HAMMONTON — The town's branch of the Atlantic County Library System will close March 11-14 while it undergoes a roof replacement.
The branch, located at 451 Egg Harbor Road, recently received a new HVAC system and made improvements to its circulation desk and restrooms.
Atlantic County encourages guests to visit one of its other nine branches while the building is closed or visit atlanticlibrary.org. The website includes branch locations and hours.
Library items due for return to the Hammonton branch between March 11 and 14 may be returned to other branches or be renewed online or by phone by calling 609-625-2776, county officials said Wednesday.
