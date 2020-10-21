 Skip to main content
Hammonton High School to go 100% virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
top story

Hammonton High School to go 100% virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

School Bus
Nicholas Huba

HAMMONTON — Hammonton High School will go to 100% virtual instruction after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the district. 

"Due to a staff member’s positive COVID-19 test and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for those identified as close contacts, it is necessary for the high school to implement 100% remote instruction for all students from Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020," according to a statement from the district. "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our school population."

Anyone considered to have been in close contact will be notified separately by the Department of Health, according to the statement. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

Concerned about COVID-19?

