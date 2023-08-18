HAMMONTON — Jennifer Gordon, artistic director and choreographer of Vineland’s Allegory Dance Theatre, wants to take advantage of the slightly freer atmosphere of Fringe Festivals to repair the reputation of the folklore character Lilith.

A portion of a new work, “Of Lilith,” will be part of a presentation held three times Saturday and twice Sunday called “Chapters” at the Eagle Theatre as part of this year’s New Jersey Fringe Festival.

“Women have to lift up other women,” Gordon said, adding in the dance world, male dancers are paid more than females because they are rarer. “Lilith has been demonized. It’s a little controversial.”

Besides live indoor theater performances, the three-day marathon outdoor event will feature music, art vendors, food, craft beer and wine, and outdoor yoga spread across a number of local businesses.

The term fringe was coined in 1948 when the late Scottish journalist and playwright Robert Kemp described a situation in which eight theater groups turned up uninvited to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Fringe festivals are a performing arts smorgasbord that can include theater, dance, music, puppetry, spoken word and visual arts. Typically, the material is uncensored but age appropriate for who is expected to be in the crowd. Ticket prices are purposely low. Participation may range from amateurs to professionals. Shows are kept brief, and tech is minimal.

At least an eight-minute portion of Allegory’s “Of Lilith” will be performed. The entire work will explore the themes of creation, curiosity, aggression, heartache and the strength of the female spirit.

Someone who is not a regular dance aficionado should listen for the connection between the music and the movement, Gordon said.

“I try to make our pieces digestible,” she said. “I want people to feel something. ... In the moment, what they take away, they take away.”

“Of Lilith” is one of four pieces that will be performed by the Allegory Dance Theatre during “Chapters.” The other works will be “Impulsive,” “Women’s Ink” and “Dancing Past the Dark.” The company was formed in 2018 and performed “Dancing Past the Dark” in its entirety during the 2018 Fringe Festival.

Gordon is a former dancer with Phyllis Papa’s Atlantic City Ballet. At 8, she danced in “The Nutcracker” with Papa’s company. She turned professional in 1999 and was full time with the company until 2003, but danced in the company’s presentation of “Carmen” this spring.

“I’m still very close with Phyllis,” Gordon said. “I owe her a lot. Allegory is extremely different. ... We respect her and her audience.”

The Allegory Dance Theatre did not participate in the 2019 edition of the New Jersey Fringe Festival, which was the last time the festival was held. This will be the first edition of the festival in four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the Eagle, where the Allegory Dance Theatre will perform, other Fringe Festival performance spaces will include Allies in Caring, Forged Soul Fitness & Yoga Studio, Hammonton’s Family Success Center, Town Hall and St. Joseph Academy.

Allegory Dance will be joined by other performers including the Atlantic City Theatre Company’s production of “The Profession” by Walter Wykes, the Melodymakers’ presentation of Carole King’s “Tapestry” and the Hotspurs’ improvisational presentation of “Fringe Unhinged.” Performances will run anywhere from 20 to 90 minutes.

An advantage of the New Jersey Fringe Festival compared to other Fringe Festivals is that in Hammonton, the venues aren’t that far apart. They are within a five-minute walk of each other, and all in local businesses, said Tiara Nock, festival coordinator.

One of the differences between the 2019 festival and this year’s is that attendees can buy single tickets if they only want to see a particular theatrical production. All money from single ticket sales are given directly to the performers, Nock said.

“We want to cultivate a sense of community around our artists,” Nock said, adding this year’s festival is a bit smaller than usual with 11 theater performances. “We are celebrating creativity and artistic expression this year.”

Preparation for this year’s festival started in March with the artists chosen in June, Nock said. By the end of June, all of the artists were notified they were selected, she said.

“The hardest part is bringing back the excitement of Fringe. People may have moved from the area or not experienced Fringe previously,” Nock said, adding the festival is being marketed to the tristate area. “I’m really excited to see this weekend come to fruition. It’s been a fun journey so far.”

The goal this year is for the festival to be fun and safe, said Jim Donio, president of the Eagle Theatre’s board of directors.

The New Jersey Fringe Festival’s first year was 2016, and there had never been one in this state before the Eagle Theatre attempted it, Donio said. The closest ones to South Jersey were in Philadelphia and New York City.

“It is a vibrant way to showcase the arts and the creative community,” Donio said. “There are very few indoor and outdoor Fringe Festivals.”