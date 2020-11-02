 Skip to main content
Hammonton firefighters announce partnership with North Pole for 'Letters to Santa' program
Hammonton firefighters announce partnership with North Pole for 'Letters to Santa' program

120917_nws_hammonton-14

Santa arrives and waves to the crowd during this year’s Hammonton Christmas Parade held Sunday, December 10, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press

 Dave Griffin

HAMMONTON — When it comes to Christmas wishes, it’s always smart to put them in writing, town firefighters said Sunday, announcing their “Letters to Santa” official drop-off location.

Letters can be dropped off through Dec. 15 in a large red mailbox outside Station Number Two, 51 N. White Horse Pike, according to a news release from Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company.

“This is the 3rd year we have partnered with the North Pole Fire Department to get children’s letters directly to Santa!” according to a news release from the department. “Postage is not required on children’s letters, as they are given directly to our fellow firefighters in the North Pole.”

Volunteers will be collecting the letters and Santa will be sending out replies, officials said, noting the importance of a legible name and return address so Santa knows where to send his correspondence.

The program is free, officials said, including return postage from the North Pole.

For more information, contact Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or hammontonfire2@gmail.com .

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

