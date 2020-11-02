Hammonton firefighters announce partnership with North Pole for 'Letters to Santa' program

HAMMONTON — When it comes to Christmas wishes, it’s always smart to put them in writing, town firefighters said Sunday, announcing their “Letters to Santa” official drop-off location.
Letters can be dropped off through Dec. 15 in a large red mailbox outside Station Number Two, 51 N. White Horse Pike, according to a news release from Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company.
“This is the 3rd year we have partnered with the North Pole Fire Department to get children’s letters directly to Santa!” according to a news release from the department. “Postage is not required on children’s letters, as they are given directly to our fellow firefighters in the North Pole.”
Volunteers will be collecting the letters and Santa will be sending out replies, officials said, noting the importance of a legible name and return address so Santa knows where to send his correspondence.
The program is free, officials said, including return postage from the North Pole.
For more information, contact Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or hammontonfire2@gmail.com .
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.