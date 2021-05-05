 Skip to main content
Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township breweries join New Jersey's 'Shot and a Beer' vaccine program
Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township breweries join New Jersey's 'Shot and a Beer' vaccine program

Breweries

Cory Nickerson, 28, of Ocean View, brews beer for delivery last year at Tuckahoe Brewing Co. in Egg Harbor Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township and Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton have joined the state's "Shot and a Beer" program. 

The program, a partnership between the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, the Governor's Office and the state Department of Health, offers free beer to residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose this month and shows their vaccination card at a participating brewery will receive a free beer, the state says.

As of Wednesday, 34 breweries in the state were involved. Tuckahoe and Chimney are the only two listed as participating in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area.

More information on the program and participating breweries is available at COVID19.nj.gov.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

