Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township breweries join New Jersey's 'Shot and a Beer' vaccine program

Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township and Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton have joined the state's "Shot and a Beer" program.
Our “Shot and a Beer” program continues to expand!⁰⁰Any New Jerseyan age 21+ who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May can receive a free beer from a participating brewery – until May 31st. 🍻— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 5, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/NcFq74FphG pic.twitter.com/C4n7nnnU7A
The program, a partnership between the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, the Governor's Office and the state Department of Health, offers free beer to residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine this month.
Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose this month and shows their vaccination card at a participating brewery will receive a free beer, the state says.
As of Wednesday, 34 breweries in the state were involved. Tuckahoe and Chimney are the only two listed as participating in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area.
More information on the program and participating breweries is available at COVID19.nj.gov.
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.