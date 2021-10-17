Hammonton campground turned into spooky, boozy experience

Not everyone had to wear costumes to have fun. Amy and Greg Schneider, both 37 and from Sicklerville, Camden County, were there for the beer and the atmosphere. Once they made their way through the gates, they went straight for a cider tent.

"We went to Mays Landing a couple years ago, and it's a little more spread out here," Greg Schneider said. Amy Schneider agreed. "All of the decorations and theme is really festive."

Eddie Reyes was really digging the atmosphere. The sales representative for 7 Mile Brewery in the Rio Grande section of Middle and Lower townships had his tent set up right in front of the widest section of Albertson Brook.

"I'm worried about Jason coming out of there," said Reyes, 46, of Berlin, referencing the famous "Friday the 13th" hockey-mask wearing slasher.

"It's a beautiful night. I'm hoping we dodge the rain."

Precipitation did fall on-and-off during the event, and didn't become a steady light rain until about 2 hours in. That didn't scare away the turnout, though, as Henderson expected there to be a couple thousand people on site. There was never a plan to postpone the event due to rain, and it turned out to be a great decision.