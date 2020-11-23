Hamilton Township's Planning Board has no objections to Oakcrest improvements

“It is starting to see some failure in some sections,” said Hopkins, who added there is cracking on the surface of the tennis court similar to the track.

The athletic field also needs new lighting because the current bulbs are not burning as bright as they are supposed to, Hopkins said. The new lighting will be internal to the site and will not have an adverse impact, Hurless said.

“New LED-type fixtures with hoods that really direct the light toward the playing field,” Hopkins said. “The poles are in good shape.”

When talking about the lighting, Hopkins used the term “candle” instead of bulbs.

“We will also improve from 30-foot candles to 50-foot candles, depending on the number of sports that are being played on it. A smaller ball requires a larger foot candle,” said Hopkins, who added soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and football would be played on the field. “Football doesn’t require a larger foot candle, but the other three sports do.”

It’s dangerous to play with a small ball in inadequate lighting, said Hopkins, who added the switch to LED lighting would save money.

The lights run on software that will allow for increased longevity of the system, Hopkins said.