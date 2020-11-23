Hamilton Township's Planning Board has no objections to Oakcrest improvements

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District residents will not receive a chance this fall to vote on a referendum for exterior improvements at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing.
Postponement of the public vote is another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas P. Grossi, school business administrator for the district, said Thursday that at the very earliest, the referendum would take place in September 2022, and even that time period is not a sure thing.
In 2015, residents voted down spending money for renovations and new turf at athletic fields through a bond question.
Even though the referendum has been put on hold, the district decided to continue with the project’s application process, which brought the Oakcrest renovations in front of the Hamilton Township Planning Board on Thursday.
The Oakcrest exterior renovations came before the planning board for an informal review, but the improvements are a permitted use in the zone, said Craig Hurless, the zoning board’s planner.
Architect William D. (Ted) Hopkins III, of the firm Fraytak Veisz Hopkins Duthie, out of Trenton, spoke about the project representing the school district.
The external items are a new artificial turf for the athletic field and resurfacing the track for track and field, Hopkins said.
“It is starting to see some failure in some sections,” said Hopkins, who added there is cracking on the surface of the tennis court similar to the track.
The athletic field also needs new lighting because the current bulbs are not burning as bright as they are supposed to, Hopkins said. The new lighting will be internal to the site and will not have an adverse impact, Hurless said.
“New LED-type fixtures with hoods that really direct the light toward the playing field,” Hopkins said. “The poles are in good shape.”
When talking about the lighting, Hopkins used the term “candle” instead of bulbs.
“We will also improve from 30-foot candles to 50-foot candles, depending on the number of sports that are being played on it. A smaller ball requires a larger foot candle,” said Hopkins, who added soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and football would be played on the field. “Football doesn’t require a larger foot candle, but the other three sports do.”
It’s dangerous to play with a small ball in inadequate lighting, said Hopkins, who added the switch to LED lighting would save money.
The lights run on software that will allow for increased longevity of the system, Hopkins said.
Disabled parking is also planned for next to the football field, Hopkins said.
The parking lot will be for 20 or 25 cars at most. It is intended to be barrier-free parking, not parking for everyone, he said.
“This is meant to be a way to bring people closer that need that,” Hopkins said.
The field turf would be made of sand and rubber with synthetic blades of grass on top of it, Hopkins said.
The plan is to also remove the current racetrack down to the stone and built it back up with asphalt on top, he said.
Board member John J. Percy III asked a question about synthetic versus natural turf.
The artificial turf will decrease dramatically the impact of concussions on players, Hopkins said.
The track is currently a seven-lane track, and the same number of lanes will exist after the remodeling, Hopkins said. An expansion of the track is something that can be considered in the future, he said.
Planning board members inquired about improvements to the drainage around the concession stand, and Hopkins told them to send their comments to either his office or the Department of Education.
The proposed exterior renovations to Oakcrest High School were consistent with the township’s master plan, Hurless said.
The Planning Board passed the request for approval unanimously.
