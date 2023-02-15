HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Christina Allen saw no reason to have her guard up when she took her two Boston terriers for a late morning walk near her condominium last week.

An attack by two dogs left her with multiple stitches and her dogs injured.

She believes if her dogs were not wearing fleece sweaters and harnesses, the attack would have been far worse.

Police did not discuss details of the attack when contacted Monday. An official with the department said that a report on the incident was not ready.

The dog attack took place about 11 a.m. Feb. 6. A week later, Allen recounted the experience, saying she is thankful it was not worse, and expressing her gratitude to the neighbors who came out to help.

Still, she described the attack as deeply traumatic. Allen, 47, said she plans to put her condominium in Mays Landing Village up for sale.

“I don’t feel safe there anymore,” she said Monday.

She still has stitches on both arms and is undergoing a course of shots to prevent rabies. She is staying with her mother in Upper Township, feeling too afraid to return home. She described the two dogs as pit bulls, far larger than her two Boston terriers, Molly and Meg.

“Two dogs came up to us out of nowhere and started nosing my dogs, and they started biting my dogs,” Allen said. “I tried to get my dogs away from the pit bulls and they started going after me.”

She said she tried spraying the dogs with mace, to no effect, and yelled for help. By then, one dog was on her pets, the other was attacking her.

An upstairs neighbor, whom she described as an off-duty police officer, ran to help. She was able to get one of her dogs into the house, and other neighbors were able to get the other out of the attacking dog’s mouth, but the other dog was still biting her.

By then, she said, it seemed like the dog was more interested in attacking her than in getting at her dog.

Her neighbor had her pull off her heavy winter coat and give that to the attacking dog, allowing her to get in her door.

Police and an ambulance arrived.

Allen said the pit bulls had calmed down and were not aggressive to the people outside the condominium complex. She said she saw them when she was being loaded into the ambulance.

“They were just sitting there like they were good boys,” she said.

She had cuts, bruises and bite marks on both arms. She said she received stitches in five injuries on one arm and two on the other, as well as a stitch to a cut on her face.

She described herself as lucky, and she hopes there will not be long-term damage and minimal scarring. Allen believes the sweaters on her dogs kept them from being killed, but both were badly bruised from the bites.

“I never thought I’d be the kind of person who puts sweaters on my dogs, but they get cold,” Allen said.

“Her dogs are like her babies,” her mother, Dorothy Griffiths, added while her daughter was being interviewed. “This has totally changed her life.”

Allen said she was not familiar with the dogs that attacker her, and she said no owner has come forward to claim them. Griffiths shared a Facebook post to a Mays Landing-focused page raising concerns about two loose pit bulls on Route 50, saying the owner fails to leash the animals and that someone could get bitten.

The Facebook post described the dogs as a menace and said they had charged at residents and children in the neighborhood.

Allen said she does not know whether the dogs described in the post were the same two dogs that attacked her.

The same page has other posts this winter complaining about dogs running off leash. Allen and her mother suggested there is a problem in the community that goes beyond the two dogs that attacked her.

Allen said she was concerned about animal control in the township. In 2018, there were calls for a full-time animal control officer in the township after four dog-on-dog attacks that year and the year before.

A page on the Atlantic County website lists Animal Control of South Jersey as the municipal animal control service for the township. Animal Control of South Jersey has not yet responded to a request for comment. The Township Administrator’s Office has not yet returned a request for comment left with a township official about the township’s animal control operations.

The two pit bulls involved in the recent attack have been taken to an animal shelter, Allen said. She described them as well fed and cared for. Some people have speculated that they may have been abandoned in the area, she said, but she had no direct information about that.

She does not want to see them returned to their owner, saying she is concerned the dogs could attack someone else and potentially do more harm.

“I would want them put down,” she said. “There could have been a child out there.”

There is a school bus stop near where she was attacked, Allen said.

Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.