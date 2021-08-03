Hamilton Township votes to join Atlantic County court system

2 rail conductors among 3 charged with prescription scheme NEWARK — Two NJ Transit conductors, including one who sits on the board of directors, took p…

With Hamilton on board, the proposal will likely move forward, county Executive Dennis Levinson said Friday, before the Township Committee's decision.

“The way things are going, we’re going to move forward on this,” Levinson said. “Hamilton Township is on the cusp. Once they come in, it would probably be worthwhile.”

County officials had said at least eight communities needed to come on board for the proposal to work. But Levinson said that number was a little misleading. If the eight smallest municipalities in the county approved joining the system, the numbers would not have worked.

Levinson has projected annual savings in excess of $1 million by combining municipal court services in a single operation. He said some towns, including Atlantic City, have rejected the idea out of hand, and others have declined to hear details at a public meeting.

“All we want to do is to be able to present our case,” Levinson said. “It is a bit irksome, to put it mildly, that some towns won’t even listen. They owe it to their taxpayers to at least hear us out in a public forum.”

It is not too late for towns to sign on, Levinson said.

“We’ve got time,” he said.