Hamilton Township to vote Monday on first steps toward improving Lake Lenape dam

The original dam eventually broke, and in 1853 was replaced by a new dam constructed as the power source for a cotton mill. The cotton mill closed in 1949 and was sold to Wheaton Industries, which operated at the location until it closed in 1999.

The present structure includes a powerhouse and an 80-foot spillway. Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale served as a township resident on the Lake Lenape Dam Board and has remained on that commission since his election to the governing body in 2019.

“The first step is to upgrade the powerhouse,” he said. “Then the spillway can be addressed. Due to a limited amount of space because the dam is landlocked, a labyrinth system is planned to increase the amount of spillway.”

“I would like to see the dam become a focal point along Mill Street,” Pitale said. “That can be done with new lighting including LED lights behind the spillway. The timing is perfect with the replacement of the Mill Street Bridge, which will include sidewalks on both sides and lighting. I would love to see lights that can be changed for holiday themes.”

Pitale estimated the cost of the powerhouse upgrade to be between $600,000 and $800,000 and the spillway improvements to cost about $5 million.