MAYS LANDING — The township that houses the county’s new central court is heading for the exit.

The Hamilton Township Committee introduced an ordinance April 17 marking its withdrawal from the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court and pledging to have the township form a new joint court with Hammonton.

This act follows a resolution the committee issued earlier in April authorizing Mayor Carl Pitale to withdraw the township from the consolidated judicial body pursuant to its rights in the compact that established the court.

Pitale said Wednesday the arrangement with Hammonton had considerable advantages over the existing agreement with the county central court. He said the principal benefit was financial, with the joint court in Hammonton expected to turn hundreds of thousands of dollars in net court costs into a profit.

“If we did not take Hammonton up on its offer, we would be doing a disservice to the residents of our town,” Pitale said.

Falling revenue

An Atlantic County spokesperson issued a statement Friday saying the central court had upheld its promises to make proceedings more efficient and lower costs. Changes in court proceedings mandated by Trenton however, had dramatically cut revenues.

"The budgets for the participating members of the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court have been reduced, including that for Hamilton Township," Atlantic County said in its statement. "Unfortunately, several changes in New Jersey legislation have resulted in a significant decrease in revenues for courts throughout the state, including the Central Municipal Court."

The Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, founded in 2022 and based at the old court house on Main Street, replaces the local courts of each of its participating municipalities. Ten municipalities — Corbin City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor, Weymouth Township and Hamilton Township — ultimately decided to join the court.

The net expense of central court to Hamilton Township in 2022 was about $347,000, according to a budget presentation by Cynthia Lindsay, the township's chief financial officer. This figure was down from the $584,000 in net court costs the township paid in 2021 and up about $25,000 from what the township paid in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were larger shifts in the components of the township’s judicial balance sheet. The central court generated about $225,000 in gross revenue for Hamilton Township over the course of 2022, a decline of $75,000 from 2021 and a decline of $497,000 from 2019. Expenses saw a similarly dramatic drop. The $571,000 in costs in 2022 fell from about $884,000 in 2021 and from more than $1 million in 2019, the latter being a drop of about $429,000.

Similar, substantial annual variation in costs happened in the years preceding the creation of the central court. Net court expenses fell for Hamilton Township from 2016 to 2017 by $35,000; rose $16,000 from 2017 to 2018; and then jumped more than $132,000 higher from 2018 to 2019. The courts have been a money-losing entity for Hamilton Township for at least the past seven years.

Before the vote for the central court, township officials in 2021 expected that consolidation would eliminate $300,000 in judicial costs while generating over $600,000 in revenue. The expected cost-reduction figure ultimately proved to be a $129,000 underestimate and the latter revenue figure was an underestimate of $375,000.

Pitale said he felt the central court was “probably saving a little bit of money” over the arrangement in place prior. The offer from Hammonton, however, was too profitable for township officials to ignore, Pitale said. Lindsay said in her presentation that the joint court is expected to generate $37,000 in net revenue for the township.

“(The central court) compared to what Hammonton has offered, it’s a big difference, a huge difference,” Pitale said. “The most important thing was the financial aspect of it.”

A statewide issue

Atlantic County said the factors contributing to net expenses the township was encountering was not unique to the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court.

New Jersey's criminal justice reforms, the county said, has interrupted revenue streams that had previously helped offset operation costs, raising net court expenses throughout the state. The county cited what it called "the mass dismissal" of cases and owed fines under newly created state court procedures, diminishing court revenue. Regulations barring the municipal court from suspending drivers licenses have further cut into court proceeds.

The statement also cited marijuana legalization as a drain on court revenue streams — the absence of fines to issue to punish people for violations related to illegal marijuana possession or related offenses.

The county said the effect of state criminal justice reforms on Hamilton Township revenues was evident, with a stark flashpoint in 2020. According to county measurements, the average annual court revenue Hamilton Township received over the three-year period from 2017 to 2019 was $356,000 less than the average annual revenue from 2020 to 2022.

While finances have been the focus in discussions about the central court, there have been other concerns. Pitale said he and other township officials had become frustrated with the pace of court proceedings. He said the court was loath to issue bench warrants or otherwise compel defendants’ appearances in court, particularly in cases that concerned violations of the township’s zoning code or property maintenance ordinances. Pitale said this supposed reluctance draws out trials and hinders the township’s ability to enforce its ordinances.

Pitale said township officials have reached out to central court officials to express their concerns and have been met with what he said was long response times. He said he has had conversations with police, residents and officials from other municipalities who have encountered similar communication failures.

“They really have no teeth,” Pitale said of the central court.

Atlantic County mentioned in its statement that the state had restricted when courts can issue bench warrants for failure to appear. It said it was also limited when it could send automated notices for delinquent payments.

The county said the pace of cases have also been slowed by an over-extended jurisdiction. State law requires the Central Municipal Court to handle all municipal-level cases involving state agencies, something the county says has become a burden, with a fifth of cases heard at the central court, about 10,000 annually, involve state agencies. The county said that these cases yield little revenue for the court and divert manpower and resources from other cases.

Atlantic County said the Central Municipal Court did have plans to help lower costs. Central court officials have contacted state legislators to discuss having cases involving state agencies return to the jurisdiction of the court in their municipality of origin.

There was also a state meeting Wednesday among members of the Central Municipal Court. The county said the meeting attendees agreed to continue meeting on a regular basis to "work through legislative and budgetary issues."

Asked about the possibility of the central court being on a learning curve and future savings being possible, Pitale said the township could not afford to wait and continue to loose money on court operations. He said a decision to do so would be "foolish."

Murphy's backing

The motivation for the creation of a countywide court was to make services more efficient, reducing redundancies and thus achieving cost savings for participating municipalities. They also argued the court would standardize the justice system for parties in municipal court in Atlantic County, eliminating occasionally arbitrary differences in administration of justice. Other supporters cited the ability of a centralized court to better connect those who appear in court with social services, mental health care and other resources.

Support for the idea of centralized county courts had been growing in Trenton when the idea won the support of Hamilton Township and Atlantic County officials. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in August 2021 authorizing a pilot program by which 10 counties in the state — five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County — could create their own central courts for municipal-level litigation. The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County was the first of its kind in the state.

Despite the support the central court initially received in Hamilton, there were skeptics. Don Purdy, now the chair of the Atlantic County Republican Party, said he was concerned the court would be detrimental to public safety and was being constructed haphazardly. William Reynolds, now the Atlantic County prosecutor, said the county had not sufficiently communicated with stakeholders in the community before creating the court. While saying he was open to the idea of central county court, Reynolds requested there be a new feasibility study done on the idea.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, an advocate of the court, said municipalities were too hasty in opposing the court. He attributed much of the resistance to a desire on the part of municipal officials to maintain home rule over the courts and hire their own staff. He said the entry of Hamilton Township into the central court was an important moment for the court and made the concept “worthwhile.”

Under its new plan, Hamilton Township would hear its cases at the “Joint Municipal Court of the Town of Hammonton." It would be located in Hammonton at 100 Central Ave. and have jurisdiction over matters arising within participating municipalities. Hamilton Township and Hammonton reached this agreement April 5, according to the text of the ordinance, and are expected to execute the agreement in May.

Officials from Hammonton also have not responded to requests for comment.

There are forecasts that the Hammonton joint court would finally turn a profit for Hamilton. Lindsay, the Hamilton Township CFO, said the joint court would yield $74,000 in net revenue in 2024, with those proceeds to be divided evenly between Hamilton and Hammonton. She estimated the Atlantic County Central Court, conversely, would bring a net cost to the township in 2023 of $355,937. The difference between the township’s estimates for joint court and central court net revenues is about $393,000.

Pitale said this estimated difference was the pivotal factor in the decision to leave the central court and stressed the need to collect more revenue. He added the estimate of profits from the joint court, while ultimately only an estimate, was a “conservative guess."

Atlantic County officials cast doubt that any alternative court plan would fix the structural costs have been brought on by new criminal justice policy.

"Towns that pull out of the Central Municipal Court will be faced with these same reduced revenues," Atlantic County said in its statement.

Township officials said member municipalities of the central court are obligated to stay through 2023. Hamilton is therefore planning to withdraw from the court at the start of 2024.

The Hamilton Township Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its ordinance to establish the Hammonton Joint Court during a 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at Hamilton Township Hall.