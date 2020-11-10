Hamilton Township terminates lease agreement with Mizpah fire company

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The five members of the Township Committee voted unanimously Monday to terminate a lease agreement with the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, effective Dec. 31.

Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged in October with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft.

The township closed the Mizpah firehouse and voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies and ceased immediately all funding of the company. The Richland Volunteer Fire Company in Buena Vista Township is now providing fire service for the area.

Since the fire company has ceased operations, the township has been unable to find the paperwork that identifies who serves on the Mizpah fire company's board of directors, Township Administrator Arch Liston said Tuesday. Every nonprofit has to have a board of directors, and all five township fire companies, including Mizpah, are 501c3 nonprofits.

The legal recommendation was that the township stop the leasing of the firehouse on DeHirsch Avenue, Liston said.

If the fire company wants to reorganize down the road, the township can reconsider the leasing of the building, Liston said.