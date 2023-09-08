HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A skunk collected from the 6800 block of Weymouth Road was confirmed positive for rabies, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

The skunk, found Tuesday, was the county's eighth rabies case confirmed case this year.

The homeowners found the skunk on their property and called Wildlife Aid to remove it. It was sent to the state lab for testing and was confirmed positive Friday, the county said in a news release.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health investigated the scene and said three dogs, three cats and two goats on the property may have been exposed. The dogs and cats were current on their rabies vaccinations and placed on a 45-day informal confinement. The state Department of Agriculture was contacted about the goats, officials said.

This is the second case in a skunk this year. The disease was previously confirmed in three raccoons, two bats and a cat.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.