Hamilton Township schools to remove mask mandate March 7

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township schools will go mask optional March 7, when Gov. Phil Murphy's statewide in-school mask mandate to fight the coronavirus ends.

Superintendent Jeffrey Zito, in a Tuesday letter to parents, said the district will continue to prepare for potential outbreaks, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Mask requirements will, however, remain in place until March 7, and students and staff in the K-8 district will continue to mask up on buses after that date, Zito said.

"It is important to state the district will support each individual’s personal masking choice," Zito said in his letter. "It is essential we continue to promote and support a respectful school environment, where individuals, regardless of their choice, feel equally respected within our community."

Last week, Egg Harbor Township schools announced they, too, will ease in-school mask requirements March 7. That district will also remove desk shields from classrooms and cafeterias, but they will remain available if a student or staff member requests one.

