Hamilton Township schools go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township's K-8 school district is changing its instruction plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.
In a letter to parents from Superintendent Frank Vogel, the district said it will be switching to 100% virtual instruction starting Monday.
"This afternoon, the New Jersey Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 briefing, and our region is now designated a 'High Risk-Orange' for COVID-19," Vogel wrote. "Based on this information, in consultation and concurrence with the Atlantic County Department of Health, we will be moving to full virtual instruction for all students effective Monday, Nov. 30 until mid-January."
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
