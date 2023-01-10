 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamilton Township police seek missing teen

  • 0
Ayo

Elijah Ayo, 15, was reported missing by Hamilton Township police on Tuesday.

 Hamilton Township Police Department, provided

Frantic moments outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon after parents were alerted about a shooting on campus.911 Dispatch Call: "Female Victim. She's been shot in the abdomen as well as a through-and through- into the hand"Investigators say a teacher was shot by a six-year-old student. A shooting, officials say was deliberate."This occurred in a classroom; it was isolated. This was not a situation where we had a student or anyone going up and down the halls actively firing," said Newport News Police Department Chief Steve Drew.Officials say the six-year-old boy and the teacher were alone in a first-grade classroom when an altercation broke out. That's when the boy pulled out a gun and fired."I hope we look at our safety measures and don't have to prepare for first graders and kindergartners shooting each other. This is terrible," said Newport News Schools Superintendent George Packer.SEE MORE: 2022 Year In Review: Gun ViolenceThe teacher, who officials say is in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Saturday, the mayor of Newport News said her condition is trending in a positive direction.Detectives are now trying to determine how a six-year-old got access to a firearm and who the gun belonged to."We have been in contact with our commonwealth's attorney (local prosecutor) and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," Drew said.Outraged parents are voicing their concern with just the latest incident of gun violence at a school in the U.S."You see it on the news every day when it happens in different areas. You never think it's going to be you," said a parent from Newport News."Guns, that's the biggest problem in this country. C'mon think about it, let's do something, we've got a new governor now let's do something," said another parent from Newport News.Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults if found guilty. Additionally, a six-year-old is also considered too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. However, a judge would have the authority to remove the boy from his parents' custody.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a missing teen reported to have last been in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning.

Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen around 6:30 a.m., police said. He's a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, white and black Nike sneakers, a black facemask and fanny pack and was possibly riding a blue bicycle, police said.

Ayo is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact township police at 609-625-2700.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sinking land, cracking homes force many to flee India’s Joshimath

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News