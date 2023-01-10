Hamilton Township police seek missing teen

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a missing teen reported to have last been in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning.
Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen around 6:30 a.m., police said. He's a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, white and black Nike sneakers, a black facemask and fanny pack and was possibly riding a blue bicycle, police said.
Ayo is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact township police at 609-625-2700.
Elijah Ayo, 15, was reported missing by Hamilton Township police on Tuesday.
