HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Aziyah Q. Williams is about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink hoodie and white shoes. Police said she may have been headed to Atlantic City.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1.
